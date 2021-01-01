Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.