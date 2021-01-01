Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Mate 20 X
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- 17% higher pixel density (403 vs 345 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
- Weighs 52 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 142K)
- Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Thinner bezels – 10.35% more screen real estate
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
73
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|7.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2240 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|18.6:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|345 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|88.03%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|97.4%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|242 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|2252:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|232 gramm (8.18 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
1327
Mate 20 X +156%
3398
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3956
Mate 20 X +149%
9842
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
114677
Mate 20 X +162%
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
142906
Mate 20 X +181%
401367
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|10.1
|OS size
|8 GB
|18 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Mate 20 X +15%
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Mate 20 X +24%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Mate 20 X +29%
28:49 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
118
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Release date
|February 2018
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 1035 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.42 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.
