Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Mate 20 X

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Huawei Mate 20 X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Mate 20 X, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • 17% higher pixel density (403 vs 345 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10 mm narrower
  • Weighs 52 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 X
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (401K versus 142K)
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Thinner bezels – 10.35% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Mate 20 X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.99 inches 7.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2240 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 18.6:9
PPI 403 ppi 345 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 88.03%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 97.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 38 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast 2252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
544 nits
Mate 20 X +18%
642 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 174.6 mm (6.87 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 85.4 mm (3.36 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.15 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 232 gramm (8.18 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Mate 20 X +13%
88.03%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Mate 20 X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 5
1327
Mate 20 X +156%
3398
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5
3956
Mate 20 X +149%
9842
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
114677
Mate 20 X +162%
300988
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
142906
Mate 20 X +181%
401367
Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 10.1
OS size 8 GB 18 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Mate 20 X +15%
15:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Mate 20 X +24%
17:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Mate 20 X +29%
28:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 24 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Mate 20 X +9%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 October 2018
Release date February 2018 October 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 1035 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.42 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 X is definitely a better buy.

