Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 140K)
  • The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.52% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Huawei Y8p

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 418 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 77.68% 83.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
555 nits
Huawei Y8p +1%
560 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Huawei Y8p +7%
83.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Y8p in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G51
GPU clock 720 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
140545
Huawei Y8p +32%
185544

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Huawei Y8p
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2018 May 2020
Release date February 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y8p is definitely a better buy.

