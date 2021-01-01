Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Huawei Y8p
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Huawei Y8p, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 28 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y8p
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 140K)
- The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.52% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
67
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|418 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|77.68%
|83.2%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|38 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2252:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|157.4 mm (6.2 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1341
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
140545
Huawei Y8p +32%
185544
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|May 2020
|Release date
|February 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 212 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Y8p is definitely a better buy.
