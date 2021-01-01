Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo A5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Oppo A5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo A5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (546 against 474 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8.1
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Oppo A5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 81.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +15%
546 nits
Oppo A5
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Oppo A5 +5%
81.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Oppo A5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 506
GPU clock 720 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 5 +72%
1327
Oppo A5
771
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5 +3%
3966
Oppo A5
3840
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5 +53%
116167
Oppo A5
75894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
144061
Oppo A5
n/a
Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 5.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4230 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:52 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Oppo A5
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Oppo A5
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Oppo A5
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 July 2018
Release date February 2018 July 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is definitely a better buy.

