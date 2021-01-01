Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.