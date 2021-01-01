Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Realme 8 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
VS
Оппо Реалми 8 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Oppo Realme 8 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (284K versus 142K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 12% longer battery life (116 vs 104 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (624 against 544 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Realme 8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 114 Hz
Response time 38 ms 7 ms
Contrast 2252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
544 nits
Realme 8 Pro +15%
624 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 160.6 mm (6.32 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 176 gramm (6.21 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Realme 8 Pro +7%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Oppo Realme 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
142906
Realme 8 Pro +99%
284095
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes (88% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 0:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Realme 8 Pro +23%
16:43 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Realme 8 Pro +51%
21:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Realme 8 Pro +58%
35:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Realme 8 Pro +10%
84.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 March 2021
Release date February 2018 March 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Note 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 8
6. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M31
8. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
9. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Realme 6 Pro
10. Oppo Realme 8 Pro and Realme 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish