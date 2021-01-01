Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.