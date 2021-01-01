Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Oppo Realme X2
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (546 against 426 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 144K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 6.62% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
53
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|84.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|38 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2252:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1766 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1716
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
116167
Realme X2 +83%
213031
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
144061
Realme X2 +83%
263130
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI
|OS size
|8 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (67% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Realme X2 +5%
14:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Realme X2 +50%
21:23 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Realme X2 +36%
30:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6784 x 4711
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|February 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 is definitely a better buy.
