Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.