Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.