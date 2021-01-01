Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Galaxy A10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy A10

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Samsung Galaxy A10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A10, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 271 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (546 against 422 nits)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 106K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Galaxy A10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 90%
PWM 2358 Hz 77 Hz
Response time 38 ms 22 ms
Contrast 2252:1 2050:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +29%
546 nits
Galaxy A10
422 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Galaxy A10 +5%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy A10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.56 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5 +38%
116167
Galaxy A10
84093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5 +35%
144061
Galaxy A10
106933
Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) No
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Galaxy A10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.4 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Galaxy A10 +12%
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date February 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.321 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.09 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A10.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
