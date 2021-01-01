Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Galaxy A30 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (104 vs 92 hours)
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 124K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 7.22% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Galaxy A30

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
546 nits
Galaxy A30
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Galaxy A30 +9%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy A30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 5 +1%
1327
Galaxy A30
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5
3966
Galaxy A30 +3%
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5 +9%
116167
Galaxy A30
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5 +16%
144061
Galaxy A30
124606
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 8 GB 11.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +18%
13:36 hr
Galaxy A30
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Galaxy A30 +1%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Galaxy A30 +10%
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 10
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5 +12%
76.9 dB
Galaxy A30
68.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 February 2019
Release date February 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.25 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.

