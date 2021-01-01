Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy A30
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Shows 13% longer battery life (104 vs 92 hours)
- 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (144K versus 124K)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A30
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 7.22% more screen real estate
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
56
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|38 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2252:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~65 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 5 +1%
1327
1318
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
3966
Galaxy A30 +3%
4103
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5 +9%
116167
106994
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5 +16%
144061
124606
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|8 GB
|11.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +18%
13:36 hr
11:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
Galaxy A30 +1%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Galaxy A30 +10%
24:46 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|10
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|February 2019
|Release date
|February 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.25 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|1.17 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A30 is definitely a better buy.
