Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноте 10 Плюс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9825 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 142K)
  • Has a 0.81 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Thinner bezels – 14.71% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 44% higher maximum brightness (784 against 544 nits)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 495 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 92.39%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 95.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 38 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 2252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
544 nits
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +44%
784 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +19%
92.39%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9825
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: M4
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 720 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
114677
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +201%
344632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
142906
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +208%
439605
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.1
OS size 8 GB 31.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (65% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +11%
13:36 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus
12:07 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +31%
18:50 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +46%
32:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2 f/1.6
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Galaxy Note 10 Plus +11%
85.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2018 August 2019
Release date February 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 1125 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.19 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 5 vs Honor 10i
3. Redmi Note 5 vs Galaxy A51
4. Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 8
5. Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi 8
6. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Mi 10 Pro
7. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs iPhone 11 Pro
8. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Mi Note 10
9. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs Galaxy S20 Plus
10. Galaxy Note 10 Plus vs P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish