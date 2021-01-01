Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Shows 35% longer battery life (104 vs 77 hours)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (546 against 461 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (176K versus 144K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.99 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 99.9%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 38 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast 2252:1 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +18%
546 nits
Mi 8 Lite
461 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Mi 8 Lite +6%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 512
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
116167
Mi 8 Lite +20%
139710
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
144061
Mi 8 Lite +23%
176543
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +30%
13:36 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5 +39%
14:13 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Mi 8 Lite +34%
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Mi 8 Lite +11%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 September 2018
Release date February 2018 September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (50%)
7 (50%)
Total votes: 14

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or Huawei Honor 10i
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or Note 8
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 or Redmi 8
6. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Redmi Note 7
7. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Mi A3
8. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Mi 9 Lite
9. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A51
10. Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite or Redmi Note 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish