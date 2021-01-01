Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Mi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Mi 9T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Mi 9T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (254K versus 144K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (636 against 546 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.42% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Mi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% 95.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 38 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 2252:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5
546 nits
Mi 9T +16%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Mi 9T +11%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Xiaomi Mi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5
n/a
Mi 9T
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
116167
Mi 9T +83%
212303
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
144061
Mi 9T +77%
254715
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 11.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +16%
13:36 hr
Mi 9T
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Mi 9T +22%
17:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Mi 9T +50%
33:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8865 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length - 18 mm
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Mi 9T +16%
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 May 2019
Release date February 2018 June 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (16.7%)
5 (83.3%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
4. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
9. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Mi 9T
10. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Mi 9T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish