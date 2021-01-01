Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.