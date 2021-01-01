Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Mi A3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Mi A3

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Mi A3

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi A3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (546 against 361 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A3
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (175K versus 144K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.09% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

Review

Display
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Connectivity
NanoReview score
Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Mi A3

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.01 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 82.77%
Display features - - Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +51%
546 nits
Mi A3
361 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 153.5 mm (6.04 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 5
77.68%
Mi A3 +7%
82.77%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 5
n/a
Mi A3
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 5
116167
Mi A3 +45%
168499
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
144061
Mi A3 +22%
175676
Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4030 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 5 +8%
13:36 hr
Mi A3
12:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Mi A3 +50%
21:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr
Mi A3 +38%
30:48 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 6816 x 4735
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.4 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB
Mi A3 +7%
81.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 July 2019
Release date February 2018 August 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg 0.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg 1.1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi A3 is definitely a better buy.

