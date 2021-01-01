Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Poco X3 NFC
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 32 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (287K versus 145K)
- Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 20% longer battery life (125 vs 104 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- The phone is 2-years and 8-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
58
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
89
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
44
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
78
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|99.7%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|35.4 ms
|Contrast
|2252:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
572
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1791
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
145973
Poco X3 NFC +97%
287934
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|8 GB
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Poco X3 NFC +28%
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:13 hr
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Poco X3 NFC +42%
31:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|February 2018
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|0.558 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|0.986 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.
