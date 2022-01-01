Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 53 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.