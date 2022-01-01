Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Poco X4 GT
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 53 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 128GB
- Weighs 20 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 4.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 170K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
- Has a 0.61 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1080 mAh larger battery capacity: 5080 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 28% longer battery life (35:08 vs 27:28 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- The phone is 4-years and 5-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 9
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
42
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
78
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2460 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|650 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|85.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|97.9%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|51540 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|24 ms
|Contrast
|2252:1
|1573:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|MediaTek Dimensity 8100
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G610 MC6
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|912 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
913
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3705
|CPU
|57490
|196492
|GPU
|24466
|289945
|Memory
|35451
|147128
|UX
|54658
|162575
|Total score
|170347
|794898
|Stability
|-
|61%
|Graphics test
|1 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|259
|5834
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6069
|12942
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 12
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 13
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5080 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (50% in 20 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|0:57 hr
|Web browsing
|10:11 hr
|13:12 hr
|Watching video
|11:42 hr
|12:36 hr
|Gaming
|04:15 hr
|05:41 hr
|Standby
|87 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9280 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.45
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|No
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2018
|June 2022
|Release date
|February 2018
|June 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4