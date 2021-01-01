Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 43 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (558 against 478 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Has a 0.51 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 22% longer battery life (127 vs 104 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 173K)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.82% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
57
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
31
37
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
46
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
51
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.99 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.68%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|99.7%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|38 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2252:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
173242
Redmi 10 +14%
197760
Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
|Yes (30% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
|2:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:36 hr
Redmi 10 +23%
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 5 +9%
14:13 hr
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
22:16 hr
Redmi 10 +109%
46:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|5 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.4 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Active
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2018
|August 2021
|Release date
|February 2018
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 168 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.29 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi 10 is definitely a better buy.
