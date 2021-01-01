Here we compared two smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.