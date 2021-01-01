Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.