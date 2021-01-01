Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 5 vs Redmi Note 10 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 vs Note 10 Pro Max

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 5.99-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (546 against 447 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 140K)
  • Has a 0.68 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 5
vs
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 5.99 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2160 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 77.68% 85.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 38 ms -
Contrast 2252:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 5 +22%
546 nits
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.5 mm (6.24 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.2 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 5
140977
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +114%
301048

Software

Operating system Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:10 hr 1:21 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Pixel size 1.4 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Active Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2018 March 2021
Release date February 2018 March 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 1.29 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.24 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

