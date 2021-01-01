Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Honor 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Huawei Honor 8A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
VS
Хуавей Хонор 8А
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Huawei Honor 8A

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • 43% higher pixel density (403 vs 282 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 107K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (540 against 477 nits)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio P35
  • Weighs 32 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Honor 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.09 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 282 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 79.52%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.1%
PWM 2358 Hz Not detected
Response time 37.6 ms 36.4 ms
Contrast 1139:1 1111:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
477 nits
Honor 8A +13%
540 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro +2%
81.36%
Honor 8A
79.52%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Huawei Honor 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 720 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 6 Pro +34%
115050
Honor 8A
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro +34%
142952
Honor 8A
107043
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9
OS size 10 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:06 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Honor 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr
Honor 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
86.9 dB
Honor 8A +3%
89.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 January 2019
Release date October 2018 March 2019
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 125 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

