Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo A5 (2020)

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Oppo A5 (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
A5 (2020)

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 82.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 37.6 ms -
Contrast 1139:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +1%
477 nits
A5 (2020)
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
A5 (2020) +2%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Oppo A5 (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 6 Pro
115050
A5 (2020) +21%
138858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro
142952
A5 (2020) +6%
151188
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:06 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.2 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 October 2019
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A5 (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

