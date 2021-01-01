Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Oppo A5 (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Oppo A5 (2020), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A5 (2020)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.36%
|82.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1139:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
115050
A5 (2020) +21%
138858
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
142952
A5 (2020) +6%
151188
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:06 hr
|2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
27:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28.26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.2 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2019
|Release date
|October 2018
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 166 USD
|~ 150 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.755 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.476 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo A5 (2020) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3