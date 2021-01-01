Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.