Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
- 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 268 PPI)
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 91K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A11
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
64
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
54
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.26 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|268 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|81.36%
|81.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|-
|Response time
|37.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1139:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|157.9 mm (6.22 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.0
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 128 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
275
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
991
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro +55%
140890
91088
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|10 GB
|10.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:06 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:42 hr
Talk (3G)
27:27 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|115°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2018
|March 2020
|Release date
|October 2018
|May 2020
|Launch price
|~ 166 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.755 W/kg
|0.52 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.476 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A11. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.
