Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 106K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 29% longer battery life (119 vs 92 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.26 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 81.36% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 88.4%
PWM 2358 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1139:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
478 nits
Galaxy A21s +2%
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Galaxy A21s +2%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 720 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro +32%
140890
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2,0
OS size 10 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Galaxy A21s +74%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Galaxy A21s +51%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr
Galaxy A21s +44%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +9%
86 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 May 2020
Release date October 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (55.6%)
4 (44.4%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X2 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
7. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
10. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish