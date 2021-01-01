Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.