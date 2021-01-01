Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Galaxy A40 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A40

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси А40
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A40

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (92 vs 73 hours)
  • Has a 0.36 inch larger screen size
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (142K versus 116K)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A40
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (546 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy A40

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 5.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 85.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 142.6%
PWM 2358 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1139:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
477 nits
Galaxy A40 +14%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 144.4 mm (5.69 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 69.2 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 140 gramm (4.94 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Galaxy A40 +5%
85.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7904
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1770 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 720 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~65 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 6 Pro +8%
115050
Galaxy A40
106833
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro +22%
142952
Galaxy A40
116745
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 10 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro +3%
10:33 hr
Galaxy A40
10:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro +8%
11:42 hr
Galaxy A40
10:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro +34%
27:27 hr
Galaxy A40
20:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5984 x 4140
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +5%
86.9 dB
Galaxy A40
82.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 April 2019
Release date October 2018 April 2019
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A40. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
5. Xiaomi Poco X2 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A40
7. Xiaomi Mi A3 and Samsung Galaxy A40
8. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Samsung Galaxy A40
9. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A40
10. Huawei P40 Lite and Samsung Galaxy A40

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish