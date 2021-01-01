Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Galaxy M21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M21
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (601 against 478 nits)
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (180K versus 140K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Galaxy M21

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.26 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.36% 84.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 141.3%
PWM 2358 Hz 215 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms 9 ms
Contrast 1139:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
478 nits
Galaxy M21 +26%
601 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 159 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Galaxy M21 +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro
140890
Galaxy M21 +28%
180633

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.5
OS size 10 GB 14.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 7744 x 5184
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +3%
86 dB
Galaxy M21
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 March 2020
Release date October 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.492 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 1.13 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M21 is definitely a better buy.

