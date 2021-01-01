Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Poco M3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Poco M3

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
VS
Xiaomi Поко М3
Xiaomi Poco M3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco M3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (478 against 433 nits)
  • Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M3
  • Shows 67% longer battery life (154 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (179K versus 140K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Poco M3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.36% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 37.6 ms -
Contrast 1139:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +10%
478 nits
Poco M3
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Poco M3 +3%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco M3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro
140890
Poco M3 +27%
179385

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 3:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Poco M3 +109%
21:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Poco M3 +49%
17:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr
Poco M3 +69%
46:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 November 2020
Release date October 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M3 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 7 Pro or Redmi Note 6 Pro
2. Redmi Note 8 Pro or Redmi Note 6 Pro
3. Redmi Note 8 or Redmi Note 6 Pro
4. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Redmi Note 6 Pro
5. Poco X2 or Redmi Note 6 Pro
6. Redmi Note 9 Pro or Poco M3
7. Redmi 9 or Poco M3
8. Redmi 9 Prime or Poco M3
9. Realme 7 Pro or Poco M3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish