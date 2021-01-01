Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Poco X3 NFC

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Поко X3 NFC
Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Weighs 33 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 140K)
  • Shows 36% longer battery life (125 vs 92 hours)
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (622 against 479 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Poco X3 NFC

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast 1139:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
479 nits
Poco X3 NFC +30%
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Poco X3 NFC +4%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 618
GPU clock 720 MHz 810 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro
140910
Poco X3 NFC +101%
282964

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 10 GB 20.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 10 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Poco X3 NFC +65%
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Poco X3 NFC +23%
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr
Poco X3 NFC +16%
31:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
86 dB
Poco X3 NFC +4%
89.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 September 2020
Release date October 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.558 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 0.986 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC is definitely a better buy.

