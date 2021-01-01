Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.