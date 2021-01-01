Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi 8A – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Redmi 8A

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 6 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 8А
Xiaomi Redmi 8A

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 8A, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (140K versus 94K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1333 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (478 against 398 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 8A
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 439

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Redmi 8A

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 6.22 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 81.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 2358 Hz -
Response time 37.6 ms -
Contrast 1139:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +20%
478 nits
Redmi 8A
398 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 156.5 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro
81.36%
Redmi 8A +1%
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi 8A in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 439
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.45 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 505
GPU clock 720 MHz 450 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~48 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1333 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro +49%
140890
Redmi 8A
94753

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 2:56 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
27:27 hr
Redmi 8A
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3648 x 2190
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2018 September 2019
Release date October 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 0.232 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 1.48 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 8A.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (71.4%)
2 (28.6%)
Total votes: 7

