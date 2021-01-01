Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9C, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.