Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G95 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.