Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 41 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 109% higher maximum brightness (999 against 477 nits)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

56% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (252K versus 161K)

Modern USB Type-C port

Supports 33W fast charging

The phone is 3-years and 5-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 9

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Stereo speakers

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.26 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - PWM 2358 Hz - Response time 37.6 ms - Contrast 1139:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 6 Pro 477 nits Redmi Note 11 +109% 999 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Metal Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 6 Pro 81.36% Redmi Note 11 +4% 84.5%

Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 13 OS size 10 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens - 118° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Pixel size 0.9 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type Micro USB USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 6 Pro 86.9 dB Redmi Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced September 2018 January 2022 Release date October 2018 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is definitely a better buy.