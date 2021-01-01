Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.