Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro vs Note 5

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.26-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on September 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (104 vs 92 hours)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (546 against 477 nits)
  • Faster storage type - eMMC 5.1 versus eMMC 5.0

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 6 Pro
vs
Redmi Note 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.26 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2280 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19:9 18:9
PPI 403 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.36% 77.68%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM 2358 Hz 2358 Hz
Response time 37.6 ms 38 ms
Contrast 1139:1 2252:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 6 Pro
477 nits
Redmi Note 5 +14%
546 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157.9 mm (6.22 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Metal Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 6 Pro +5%
81.36%
Redmi Note 5
77.68%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 509
GPU clock 720 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.0 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 128 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 6 Pro
115050
Redmi Note 5 +1%
116167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 6 Pro
142952
Redmi Note 5 +1%
144061
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 10 GB 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:06 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
10:33 hr
Redmi Note 5 +29%
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 6 Pro
11:42 hr
Redmi Note 5 +24%
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 6 Pro +23%
27:27 hr
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 6 Pro +13%
86.9 dB
Redmi Note 5
76.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2018 February 2018
Release date October 2018 February 2018
Launch price ~ 166 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.755 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.476 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
29 (34.1%)
56 (65.9%)
Total votes: 85

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
