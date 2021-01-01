Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs iPhone X – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Apple iPhone X

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон X
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (665 against 442 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 207K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 12% higher pixel density (458 vs 409 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.3%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2.2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
iPhone X +50%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
iPhone X +2%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Apple GPU
GPU clock 700-750 MHz -
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
490
iPhone X +90%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
1510
iPhone X +58%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro
180077
iPhone X +37%
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro
207411
iPhone X +21%
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size - 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 7 Pro
n/a
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2 f/2.2
Focal length 20 mm 32 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2017
Release date March 2019 November 2017
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7
2. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy A50
3. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Mi A3
4. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 8T
5. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. iPhone X vs Galaxy S10
7. iPhone X vs iPhone XR
8. iPhone X vs iPhone 11 Pro
9. iPhone X vs Galaxy S20 Plus
10. iPhone X vs Mi 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish