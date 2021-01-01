Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.