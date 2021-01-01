Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Honor Note 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Huawei Honor Note 10

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Huawei Honor Note 10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Huawei Honor Note 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 8.1
  • 15% higher pixel density (409 vs 355 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor Note 10
  • Has a 0.65 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4900 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (587 against 442 nits)
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Honor Note 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 355 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 81.75%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
Honor Note 10 +33%
587 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 177 mm (6.97 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 85 mm (3.35 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 230 gramm (8.11 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Huawei Honor Note 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro
180077
Honor Note 10 +14%
205969
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 8.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4900 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX550 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm -
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 July 2018
Release date March 2019 August 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor Note 10. But if the software, camera, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

