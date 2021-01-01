Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.