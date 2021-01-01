Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Nokia 7.2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Nokia 7.2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
VS
Нокиа 7.2
Nokia 7.2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Nokia 7.2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3500 mAh
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 168K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 675
  • 52% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 327 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Nokia 7.2
  • Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (580 against 450 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Nokia 7.2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
450 nits
Nokia 7.2 +29%
580 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Nokia 7.2 +1%
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Nokia 7.2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 512
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +5%
1504
Nokia 7.2
1432
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +22%
206293
Nokia 7.2
168624

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Nokia 7.2 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1.6 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 September 2019
Release date March 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.989 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.444 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Nokia 7.2.

