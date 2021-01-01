Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo A54

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
VS
Оппо А54
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Oppo A54

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (259K versus 103K)
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • 2.9x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 494 and 172 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (490 against 442 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.6%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
442 nits
Oppo A54 +11%
490 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Oppo A54 +1%
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +187%
494
Oppo A54
172
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +53%
1505
Oppo A54
986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7 Pro +150%
259441
Oppo A54
103683
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Oppo A54.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A50
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Mi A3
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Oppo A54 and Oppo A53
7. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A12
8. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A02s
9. Oppo A54 and Oppo Realme 8
10. Oppo A54 and Samsung Galaxy A22

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish