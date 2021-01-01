Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo A72 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo A72

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
VS
Оппо А72
Oppo A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Oppo A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 170K)
  • 57% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 315 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A72
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Oppo A72

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.4% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 30.2 ms
Contrast - 918:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
450 nits
Oppo A72 +6%
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Oppo A72 +2%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Oppo A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Adreno 610
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +57%
496
Oppo A72
315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +11%
1504
Oppo A72
1353
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +21%
206293
Oppo A72
170144
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Results (220th and 292nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.0
Focal length 20 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 April 2020
Release date March 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A72. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A30 and Redmi Note 7 Pro
2. P30 Lite and Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro
4. Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 7 Pro
5. Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Galaxy A51 and Oppo A72
7. Honor 20 and Oppo A72
8. P40 Lite and Oppo A72
9. Redmi Note 9 and Oppo A72
10. A9 (2020) and Oppo A72

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish