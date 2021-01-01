Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme C3 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo Realme C3

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
VS
Оппо Реалми C3
Oppo Realme C3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G70 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (206K versus 173K)
  • 43% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 496 and 346 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C3
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Realme C3

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 82.7%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
450 nits
Realme C3 +6%
477 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 7 Pro
81.4%
Realme C3 +2%
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Oppo Realme C3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Helio G70
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2, 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +20%
1504
Realme C3
1249
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +19%
206293
Realme C3
173132
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores (226th and 283rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 realme UI 1.0
OS size - 11.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:19 hr 2:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2 f/2.4
Focal length 20 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date March 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 112 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Oppo Realme C3
7. Huawei Honor 10 Lite and Oppo Realme C3
8. Oppo A5 (2020) and Oppo Realme C3
9. Oppo Realme 6 Pro and Oppo Realme C3
10. Oppo Realme 5i and Oppo Realme C3

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish