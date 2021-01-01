Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme GT Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Oppo Realme GT Neo

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7 Про
VS
Оппо Реалми GT Нео
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Oppo Realme GT Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (624K versus 204K)
  • Delivers 167% higher maximum brightness (1195 against 448 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
vs
Realme GT Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 85.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
448 nits
Realme GT Neo +167%
1195 nits

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 MediaTek Dimensity 1200
Max. clock 2000 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro
204759
Realme GT Neo +205%
624980
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 16 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2 f/2.5
Focal length 20 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 March 2021
Release date March 2019 April 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 288 USD
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme GT Neo is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
2. Huawei P30 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Oppo Realme GT Neo
7. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo
8. Oppo Realme X7 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo
9. Oppo Realme GT 5G and Oppo Realme GT Neo
10. Oppo Realme Q3 Pro and Oppo Realme GT Neo

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish