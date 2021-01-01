Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A10s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A10s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (207K versus 84K)
- 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 271 PPI)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (442 against 396 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10s
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 18 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|271 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|80.7%
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|156.9 mm (6.18 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +258%
490
137
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 7 Pro +208%
1510
490
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 7 Pro +142%
180077
74487
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 7 Pro +147%
207411
84135
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|One UI 2.0
|OS size
|-
|9.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|2:30 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|20 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|August 2019
|Release date
|March 2019
|August 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 112 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.893 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|2.07 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.
