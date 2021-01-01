Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A30, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.