Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.