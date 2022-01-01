Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Galaxy A8 (2018) – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 173K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (585 against 449 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 7 Pro
Galaxy A8 (2018)

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 4
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 75.8%
Display tests
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 7 Pro
449 nits
Galaxy A8 (2018) +30%
585 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IPX4 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 612 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 700-750 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS ~29 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 7 Pro +45%
250881
Galaxy A8 (2018)
173463
CPU 93334 56652
GPU 30604 28219
Memory 46335 34110
UX 81472 55053
Total score 250881 173463
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 340 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7459 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 TouchWiz UI

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:19 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:29 hr
Watching video - 13:07 hr
Gaming - 04:32 hr
Standby - 79 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4920 x 3264
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (48 MP + 5 MP) 1 (16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2 f/1.9
Focal length 20 mm 27 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 11
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2017
Release date March 2019 January 2018
SAR (head) 0.96 W/kg 0.241 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.84 W/kg 1.25 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
