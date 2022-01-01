Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 675) that was released on February 22, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018), which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7885 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (250K versus 173K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (585 against 449 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 14 grams less
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2220 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|18.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 4
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|75.8%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.6 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|149.2 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IPX4
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7885
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 612
|Mali-G71 MP2
|GPU clock
|700-750 MHz
|770 MHz
|FLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|~29 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
496
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1510
|CPU
|93334
|56652
|GPU
|30604
|28219
|Memory
|46335
|34110
|UX
|81472
|55053
|Total score
|250881
|173463
|Stability
|97%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|340
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7459
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 7.1.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|TouchWiz UI
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 4 (30% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:19 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|08:29 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:07 hr
|Gaming
|-
|04:32 hr
|Standby
|-
|79 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4920 x 3264
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|1 (16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Samsung S5K2P6SX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|20 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|11
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|December 2017
|Release date
|March 2019
|January 2018
|SAR (head)
|0.96 W/kg
|0.241 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.84 W/kg
|1.25 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro. But if the display, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).
